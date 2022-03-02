The Coudersport Borough Authority (water) has an opening on its board.
If you are interested in serving on the CBA board, send a brief letter of interest to the borough manager at 201 South West Street or coudyboro@gmail.com by 4 p.m. on March 16.
Updated: March 2, 2022 @ 5:28 pm
