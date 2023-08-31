The Upper Allegheny Watershed Association invites local photographers to submit entries for the 2024 calendar photo contest.
Don Becker submitted the first prize entry for the 2023 calendar.
Photographers are encouraged to submit photographs of their favorite watershed, wildlife and conservation photos. Selected entries and the prize winners will be published in the 2024 calendar.
Each contestant is limited to three entries. Photographs must be submitted between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15. A professional photographer will judge the entries. Cash prizes will be awarded.
Submit entries in a .jpg format to upperallegheny@gmail.com.