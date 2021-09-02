The Master Watershed Steward Program, in partnership with Straub Brewery, Inc., invites the public to St. Marys for Tap Talks: Bavarians, Beers and Booms. This is an extension of the larger Tap Talks series hosted by the Penn State Extension’s Master Watershed Steward Program.
It will be an evening filled with talk about water, brewing and local history. The speakers will cover the importance of fresh, mountain spring water to the brewery; a bit about the brewery’s history as it nears its 150th birthday; and a look at the list of breweries that came in and out of the city. They will also discuss why the little waterways of St. Marys were and are important to not just the brewery, but the survival of the city and the growth of industry. Hors d’oeuvres and samples will be available.
The Tap Talk will take place on Sept. 9, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. outside of the Straub Brewery’s Tap Room and Visitor’s Center. Organizers will adjust accordingly to the weather, but dress for the temperature.
This program is free, but attendees must be 21 years or older to register.
To reserve a spot, visit https://extension.psu.edu/tap-talks-bavarians-beers-and-booms. For other inquiries, contact Travis Wingard at tww5160@psu.edu.