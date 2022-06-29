Cameron County will be the place to spend the July 4 holiday with several new events added to Weekend in the Wilds. Cameron County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the lineup which welcomes back some favorites and adds activities to make it a three-day event starting Friday, July 1 and ending Sunday, July 3.

On Friday, July 1 The First Presbyterian Church in Emporium opens its doors at 5 p.m. to the Cameron County Quilters, with a show featuring work from county fabric artists and music performed by Mountain Melodies.

The dessert and ice cream social will return after a Covid-19 hiatus. At Emporium Food Market, car enthusiasts will gather starting at 2 p.m. for a car show highlighting a children’s demolition derby at 6 p.m. Car show awards will be announced at 7 p.m.

Honkies Food Truck will offer cheese steaks and more while DJ Dustin Burgoon provides music.

At 9 p.m. the Disney movie ‘Cars’ will be shown behind the Emporium Food Market along West Creek Recreational Trail.

On Saturday, July 2 hunters will take to the trails in search of Big Foot.

More than 40 vendor booths will open at 11 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. This is later than usual due to the constant request from visitors that they arrive, and the booths are closed by early afternoon. Old Skool will perform from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

The annual Firequacker Duck Derby will take place at 2 p.m. and the community pool at the Cameron County High School will remain open till 9 p.m.

Food from Phatt Grady will be offered from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mason Shaffer and the Cameron County Veterans Memorial Detail will prepare visitors for the fireworks which will blast off at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 3 a mud race will be held at noon at the Smoker’s Insane Terrain Offroad Park located minutes from Emporium. Pickups, cars, side by sides will compete on a muddy track for the barrel race. Gates will open at 9 a.m. and racing will start at noon.

Anyone wishing for more information can contact the chamber office at 814-486-4314.