The Wellsville (N.Y.) Creative Arts Center will host its monthly Paint & Sip night on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Hosted every second Thursday each month, the Wellsville Arts Center brings in a guest painter who helps guide participants through the basic painting process to create a personal masterpiece.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to get out of the house, sip some great wine and do something really fun and creative,” said Christina Rhodes, studio manager at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center.

Sip and Paint is open to those of all skill levels, beginner to advanced. Individuals as well as larger groups may take part.

This month’s painting will be a snow-covered evergreen tree with the northern lights night sky in the background created by Corinn Marriott and this month’s instructor will be Isabel Monti.

Students will be painting with acrylic paint on a stretched 11- by 14-inch canvas. All supplies, materials, easels, brushes, paint and instruction is included in the cost.

The WCAC will also feature a variety of wine, craft beer and cider by the glass or bottle. A variety of snacks will also be available during the evening.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. The Sip & Paint event will be held from 6-8 p.m.

The cost is $35 per person, with a 10% discount on all wine and beer purchased. Tickets may be purchased online at www.WellsvilleCreativeArtsCenter.com or at the Arts Center Coffee House.

For more information visit the website or call 607-590-6216.