The Wellsville (N.Y.) Creative Arts Center is gearing up for its spring session of adult art classes beginning April 3 through June 15. These eight-week courses range from pottery to painting are well-known for their award-winning instructors.
This upcoming season, the art center announces the addition of multidisciplinary artist and instructor, Trevor Bennett, to their Spring art classes and hand building program.
Originally from Little Rock, Ark. and a former MFA graduate of the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, Bennett has spent his career teaching and exhibiting art at universities around the world including yhe Maryland Institute College of Art, Nova Scotia College of Art and Design and the Jingdezhen Private Institute in Jingdezhen, China.
Bennett specializes in both two-dimensional and three-dimensional art making processes. His award-winning instruction is inspired by art and culture on a global scale.
“Along with our other acclaimed artists and instructors, I’m honored to welcome Trevor Bennett to our incredible staff. Trevor’s originality and artistic vision will give our students a unique perspective and new creative insights” said Andy Glanzman, founder of the Wellsville Creative Arts Center.
Taking advantage of the Wellsville Creative Art Center’s ceramic studios, Bennett will host an eight-week instructional series that features a variety of clay sculpting techniques. His classes aim to be 100% inclusive and are welcoming to newcomers.
To sign up for Bennett’s class and other classes led by the WCAC, visit the Wellsville Creative Arts Center website or stop in at the art center. Classes offered this season feature a concentration in ceramics. However, Wellsville also provides a variety of art classes including painting and illustration as part of their ART-360 programs for seventh-12th graders and Paint & Sip held every second Thursday of the month.
Class sizes are limited and fill quickly. For more information visit www.WellsvilleCreativeArtsCenter.com or call 585-593-3000.