The Schuykill River Runners are returning to Emporium to host the annual Run for the Elk. The event to be held Aug. 7 and 8 includes a half marathon, 5k and 10k races. The organization hosts races across the state attracting hundreds of running enthusiasts. Online registration is open at www.runsignup.com
Trending
Articles
- Galeton District Court Report
- STATE POLICE AT COUDERSPORT
- Potter County preparing prison board
- Coudersport mulls use of parking permits
- Galeton makes progress on lake dredging plans
- Shinglehouse District Court Report
- Woodsmen Show returns to Cherry Springs Aug. 6-8
- Suicide prevention walk set for July 31
- STATE POLICE AT LEWIS RUN
- Pennsylvania budget does matter to you: Opinion column by Rep. Martin Causer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Today's Weather
Right Now
71°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 90%
- Cloud Coverage:57%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:00:33 AM
- Sunset: 08:29:45 PM
Today
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
$9,750
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Updated
- Updated
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.