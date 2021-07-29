Running the baked goods department at the Potter County Fair requires organization, patience, a strong work ethic and a love of baking.
It’s a good thing Kathy Hope has been doing it for a while.
Hope first got involved as a teenager helping her mother, Kay Weider, who chaired the department. As an adult, she continued working with baked goods and took over the chairmanship when her mother died in 2016.
“She loved to bake and I inherited that, too,” said Hope. “She worked at the Market Basket over at Boliver (N.Y.). We had a neighbor that got her into it. The woman knew my mom worked there and she knew they were looking for somebody and that’s how she got started.”
The first year was tough, emotionally, but now the work serves as an opportunity to reminisce, she said.
“The first year my mom passed away in June and we had the fair in July. The first year was really tough and I was going to give it up, but then it was like she was there,” Hope said. “Now, I reminisce in my mind when I’m cleaning and remembering funny, funny stuff, great stories and some great times we had together. It’s like my week of remembering my special times with my mom. It means a lot. That’s why I kept doing it.”
The Fair has two divisions in the Baked Goods Department: adult and youth with youth subdivided into age 12 and under and 13-19 years. That was her mother’s idea, said Hope, because she thought it unfair for a first-year baker to compete against an older teen.
Each division has slightly different classes so bakers can always move up to compete in a higher section. For example, older youths can make quick breads, biscuits and muffins but those are not included in the younger category. Similarly, adults have classes for yeasted breads, pies and candy which are not included for youth bakers.
Entries range from year to year and has been as high as 160. The department had 93 adult and 75 youth entries in 2019 and 89 adult and 34 youth in 2018.
“It just depends, I guess, on how people want to do it. It’s free to enter and you can enter one entry per section per class,” Hope said.
As department chair, Hope organizes the team of people who prepare and run the competition. She gets people to clean the section, makes sure she has containers for the Baked Goods Auction on Tuesday evening, has volunteers to accept entries and others who remove a sample for judging and place the remainder in the auction containers.
For judging, she finds a judge and her crew brings out the baked goods, records the results and places the first, second or third place ribbon on the winning entries. They next organize the display in an attractive manner, Hope said.
Tuesday ends with the workers transporting the baked goods to the grandstand, where they are sold and proceeds benefit the fair.
“The auction is a lot of fun because a lot of people will bid up the cakes to $30, $35. And little bit of fudge they will bid up to $30 or so. But they know it’s going to the fair, so it’s fun,” Hope said.
The top three winners also receive a premium, which varies slightly from class to class. Larger amounts are awarded to the speciality baking classes: homemade chocolate cake, angel food cake, apple pie and, for juniors, chocolate cookies, brownies and bars.
The top winner in the speciality classes are eligible to compete at the next state Pennsylvania Farm Show, held in January in Harrisburg.
“The judge really takes a lot of time with those,” Hope said. “She goes through and gives the points according to the judging criteria. The bakers have to follow those rules to a T because, if not, they are disqualified.”
Winners at the Farm Show can bring home $500 for first, $250 for second and $100 for third place. To help competitors, those who want can pick up their judge’s scoring sheet and critique to learn how they can improve for next year, Hope said.
Hope has also tried her hand at the competition and usually does fairly well. In 2019, she entered about a dozen classes, winning a ribbon in 11 of them. Plus, she has an outlet so all the extra goodies don’t go to waist… er, waste.
“I usually do cakes, cookies, bread — quick breads. That’s what I enjoy doing the most,” she said. “And, of course, I have all my friends say send me some so I always have to make more so I can send them some.”
Hope would like to see more people enter the competitions at the fair, including baked goods.
“It’s just a sense of community and it’s healthy competition. It doesn’t cost anything and I think people teach the younger kids to do it because it’s healthy competition,” she said.
For more information or to download an entry form, visit https://pottercountyfair.wixsite.com/index or find Potter County Fair on Facebook.