I never thought I’d see the day when I’d actually be looking for the easiest access to my hunting areas because my body was telling me to do so. It’s because of age, not convenience.
I’m sitting here still trying to figure out how it happened. I’ve heard others claim age has caught up with them but I never figured it would happen to me, no way.
I guess last fall when I would come home after a day’s hunt to an aching back and knees, I knew that the aging process was slowly creeping up on me. But like we humans do, I hoped that it was just a slight health glitch that was from being out of shape.
But nope. It’s definitely age that’s settling into these old bones as there aren’t too many days that they don’t ache at least a little bit.
In reality, I’m still telling myself that I’m a much wiser and more talented hunter so there’s no need to rush up one hill and down another like I did in my younger years. From observation, you may have noticed older bucks don’t do that either but instead go into a sneak mode, moving ever so slowly out of sight and then let you walk by. Why work harder when you can take an easier path?
But who am I kidding other than myself? The aging process began several years ago when I needed to get eyeglasses for reading. It was downhill from there as I noticed things such as a loss of strength, flexibility and circulation.
That means a daily routine of exercise and a better diet is needed if you want to stay in shape for hunting. But don’t feel bad if you have to slow the pace a bit; you’ve earned it. Besides, I’ve tagged some of my best bucks ever since giving up that old adage of having to be on top of the mountain every day before daylight.
While we will never actually regain our youth, it still feels that way once we step foot into the woods in pursuit of wild game.
That gobbler sounding off at first light makes your heart skip a beat and everything else is forgotten. Following the trail of a black bear in fresh snow or maybe dragging out a large whitetail buck you’ve just tagged will also make you completely forget about any age-related issues.
Those experiences take you back to a time when your hunting was bright and shiny new. It proves that mind over matter rules while in the hunting woods as we’ll be out there until the body gives out.