The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro placement event Aug. 20-21, offering approximately 60 excess animals gathered from western rangelands at the Shale Knoll Arena, 126 Sherks Church Road, Annville.
Adoptions and sales will be held by appointment only from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. CST on Friday, Aug. 20 and from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. CST on Saturday, Aug. 21. On both days, placements will occur in one-hour increments (five appointments per hour). Appointments can be made via email at BLM_ES_NSDO_WHB@blm.gov. The BLM requests all potential buyers and adopters to disclose their top three preferred times slots when making appointments.
The BLM’s Adoption Incentive Program was designed to help improve rangeland health in overpopulated herd management areas in the western states and to save taxpayer costs for animals held at off-range holding facilities. Through this program, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of adoption and $500 upon title issuance for an untrained wild horse or burro.
The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption with an adoption fee of $25 per animal.
Animals that are over 10 years old or younger animals who were unsuccessfully adopted out to new homes three times may be sold. BLM staff will be available to identify these animals to interested, qualified buyers. Purchasers will receive immediate ownership of the animals.
To learn more, visit https://www.blm.gov/whb.