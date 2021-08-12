Meet the wildflowers and the new park naturalist this weekend at Sinnemahoning State Park. Susan Schenck, the newest member of the park education staff, will lead a wildflower walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, to look at late summer wildflowers and to provide tips for identifying them based on color, shape and size.
The one-mile walk will be fairly easy and slow-paced over mostly level surfaces and cover.
Some brief off-trail excursions may be required to see the flowers up close. Participants should wear sturdy shoes, bring water and meet in the gazebo at the Wildlife Viewing Area.
Other weekend programs at Sinnemahoning include an animal tracks craft and a showing of the Austin Dam movie on Saturday, plus three pontoon tours and a bike ride on Sunday.
All programs are free, family-friendly and do not require pre-registration unless otherwise stated.
To pre-register for a pontoon tour, or to see a complete list of programs offered at Sinnemahoning State Park, visit the DCNR Calendar of Events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar.
If you need assistance with online registration or have questions, call 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit.
With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.