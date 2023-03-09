Winter Outings Series continues this weekend.
Planetarium open house
This Friday, March 10 from 7-8:30 p.m. explore the winter night sky, Orion’s belt and distant galaxies, all from the comfort of the Strait Planetarium at Commonwealth University’s Mansfield campus. There will be a short program suitable for all ages.
Before or after the program, look through telescopes provided to take a closer look at the planetary lineup of Saturn, Venus and Mars. Telescopes will be setup outside on the public’s way into the planetarium, which is part of Grant Science Center. See Mansfield.edu for a campus map.
Leaders are Mansfield University’s Dr. Elaine Farkas and Tim Morey of the Hills Creek State Park Complex. This program is free. Registration is not required.
Charter Day
Visit the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum at 5660 Route 6, Ulysses in Potter County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. The PA Lumber Museum will be offering guided tours of its facilities and exhibits. Admission is free in celebration of Pennsylvania’s birthday. For more information, call the museum at 1-814-435-2652.