The Women’s Giving Circle of McKean County, a project of the McKean County Community Foundation, recently held a special event at the Logyard in Kane. The women enjoyed an evening of appetizers and floral design while raising grant money for distribution at their annual meeting.
Local florists guided the group in creating beautiful floral bouquets and succulent garden dishes. WGC invites area women to to join WGC to help support many great programs that assist women and their families in McKean County. In the past year WGC granted $7,000 to area nonprofits for programs and projects.
The 2022 awards will take place at the Annual Meeting in November, with membership for this year open until Oct. 1. Each WGC member makes an annual charitable donation of at least $100. The donations are pooled to make an impact in McKean County by awarding grants to non-profits.
WGC is both a philanthropic and a social organization that strengthens the concept of women working together to fund change and create a better standard of living in their communities.
For more information visit the McKean County Community Foundation website at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org or call 844-238-2289.