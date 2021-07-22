The Woodsmen Show returns to Cherry Springs State Park outside Galeton on Aug. 6, 7 and 8. In its 69th year, the event is sponsored by the Galeton Rotary Club and Visit Potter Tioga and supports civic organizations and projects in Galeton.
This year’s show is dedicated to John Ryan, a longtime Galeton Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow who passed away in January. The Woodsman Show’s website says, “John was responsible for adding the Woodcarving Competition to our show and leaves a lasting legacy. He will be deeply missed.”
Entrants are still being accepted for some competitions, including Friday’s Amateur Competition including ax throw, two-man cross cut and two-man log roll. Register in-person Friday morning for the competition starting at noon.
During the Lumberjack Competition on Saturday, entrants show off their talents in one-man buck, two-man cross cut, open chain saw, horizontal log chop, spring board, log roll, axe throwing and tree felling. Check in for participants is 8-10 a.m. Saturday, with events starting at 11:45 a.m. Registration is $10 plus $5 for each event and is due by July 25. Prizes for first through sixth place in each event are $200, $150, $125,
Visit www.woodsmenshow.com/ to register for either competition.
Admission for the public on Friday and Sunday is $10 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and younger; Saturday is $14 for adults and $7 for kids; and three-day pass is $24 for adults and $16 for kids. Credit cards are accepted at the gate.
The grounds open at 9 a.m. each day for scheduled events and vendors selling food, arts and wood-related products. Each day also features an all-day treasure hunt for kids age 12 and younger. The rest of the weekend’s schedule is as follows:
Friday, Aug. 6
9-10:30 a.m. – Masterpiece Carving, first of five sessions
10 a.m. – Woodhick Grove Opens
11:45 a.m. – Quick Carve Competition — Carvers have one hour to complete one piece with the Lumberjack Show of Champions with Arden Cogar Jr. and Mike Sullivan to follow.
Noon – Official opening at admission gate
Noon – Hands-on Practice Amateur Competition
1 p.m. – Quick Carve Competition Auction
2 p.m. – Amateur Competition with ax throw, two-man cross cut and two-man log roll
2:30 p.m. – Chainsaw/Powered Equipment Raffles (must be present to win)
2-5 p.m. – Masterpiece Carving, second session
3 p.m. – Lumberjack Show of Champions with Arden Cogar Jr. and Mike Sullivan
Saturday, Aug. 7
8:30-10 a.m. – Masterpiece Carving, third session
10 a.m. – One-on-one demonstrations at Woodhick Grove
10:15 a.m. – Quick Carve Competition
11 a.m.-noon – Music by Jay Smar
11:30 a.m. – Quick Carve Competition Auction
Noon – Chainsaw/Powered Equipment Raffle, first of two (must be present to win)
Noon-3 p.m. – Lumberjack Competition at the arena – Top lumberjacks in the nation compete in events like two-man log roll, axe throw, springboard and tree felling.
1-3:30 p.m. – Music by Jay Smar
1:30-5 p.m. – Masterpiece Carving, fourth session
2:30 p.m. – Chainsaw/Powered Equipment Raffle (must be present to win)
Sunday, Aug. 8
9-10 a.m. – Masterpiece Carving, fifth session
11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Music by Jay Smar
11:45AM – Quick Carve Competition
Noon-3 p.m. – Horse Pull Competition at the arena
1 p.m. – Quick Carve Competition Auction
1-3 p.m. – “Cork Camp Sunday” at Woodhick Grove – Demonstrations of historic wood hick skills and activities.
2:30 p.m. – Outdoor Power Equipment Raffle (must be present to win)
2:30 p.m. – Gun Raffle of three firearms (need not be present to win)
3:30 p.m. – Competition awards presentation
3:30 p.m. – Results of Masterpiece Carving