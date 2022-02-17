Workforce Solutions announces the launch of a new Appalachian Regional Commission project for employers and job seekers, “Prosper: From Recovery to Career.”
On behalf of the North Central Workforce Development Board, Workforce Solutions is launching a federal grant to provide funding and support for job seekers in recovery from drug or alcohol use disorder, and who reside in the counties of Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, McKean, Potter and Jefferson.
This project will partner with existing providers of comprehensive treatment centers to provide assistance and funding for training that will lead to meaningful employment for job seekers. A toolkit will be provided to employers that will discuss strategies to provide mutual aid for workers who are in recovery.
A major part of the project will offer any participant an opportunity to become a Certified Recovery Specialist at no charge. CRS training is currently being planned. The project will provide participants with other training and supportive services that can assist them in finding and retaining desirable employment.
For more information contact Terry Hinton at thinton@ncwdb.org or 814-245-1835, ext. 106.