The Rusted Nut, a garage-themed restaurant located at 7647 State Route 49, Osceola, is a must if you enjoy a good meal.
Carol and I, along with her husband Steve and a couple of friends went on Thursday night. Going on a weeknight is crucial, as we’ve heard that weekend dining is packed and loud.
The appetizer menu hosts an array of unique things to try, such as pulled pork egg rolls and fried pickles, both of which are delicious. While you wait for your appetizers, you can head over to the side room and play a game of pool.
The main menu consists of a variety of enticing entrees. They have steak options and salads, along with their famous meat platters. You can get pulled pork, turkey smoked with a Cajun seasoning or brisket. You have the option of ordering two or three of these in a platter.
They come with delicious cornbread and two sides. We ordered platters with all three types of meat, while Steve got a steak. When the entrees arrived, Steve said he needed to go get a saddle, the steak was so big.
It was cooked to utter perfection. It was thick and juicy. It was only $22 (which is a steal for a steak in today’s market!), a black angus, which is a wonderful price for a steak.
The coleslaw was said to be a love it or leave it dish. I didn’t care for it because of the cilantro, but the rest of the table loved it. The baked potatoes were coated in a salt rub and buttered. The brisket, Carol’s favorite, melted in your mouth. She said it was very tender and juicy, with great flavor.
The pulled pork with house barbecue was also wonderful. My personal favorite was the turkey. It was rubbed in a Cajun seasoning and a flavor that popped in your mouth.
Finally, it was time for desert. They don’t have a dessert menu, but they offer cheesecakes that are made in house by the owner's daughter. They had Reese's and strawberry. The Reese’s as you can imagine was rich but the strawberry was the perfect balance of sweetness.
They have a great outdoor dining area with a garage door that opens out onto it. The bathrooms were unique, the doors were made out of shutters and a chalkboard to write a message to the next visitor.
Overall, it was a very enjoyable experience and we are already planning our next visit back!