This week’s match shoots did not produce a single perfect score. Franklinville concluded its season with a final score of 892. The Southern Conference is on Easter break, the West Conference kicked off its season with Falconer and Southwestern shooting at host clubs.
Central Conference
Franklinville (156): Sean Howard 22, Evan Leonard 21, Ben Payne 21, Tyler Gibas 20, Dominic Brenton 19, George Dick 19, Hayden Phillips 18, Trevin Lane 16.
Salamanca(84) Robert Chamberlin 13,Harrison Dodge 19, Hunter Dodge 12, 5 DM scores 40.
Ellicottville: (139) Jase Curtis 23, Jackson Krusinski 22, Aaron LoGuidice 20, Oliver Wedvik 16, Jordan Folts 15, Michel Cleary 15, Daniel Krusinski 14, Justin Pearl 14.
Randolph (154)Jordan Parson 24, Sam Oyer 22, James Franze 20, Maverick Adams 19, David Malone 18, Clayton Franze 17, Reagan Smith 17, Carter Davis 17.
Springville: (153) Justin Jerome 23, Cody Atwater 19, Bryce Furman 19, Braeden Nellist 19, Tom Tartick 19, Zach Evans 18, Richard Kane 18, Tony Sansone 18.
Pine Valley: (127) 23 Brody Swanson 23, Noah Hardy 21, Cole Sterling 21, Dale Bauer 21, James Maltbie 15, Dominick Lulas 10, 2 DM 16.
East Conference
Saturday, April 22, the Bradford Gun Club will again host the now annual New York vs. Pennsylvania All-Star shoot (fourth consecutive year). The 50-bird match is between the Eastern Conference and the Southern Conference shooters.
BRCS: 171 Joshua Anderson 24, Ashley Borrows 22, Scott Anderson 22, David Baldwin 21, Landen Worthington 21, Cooper Hosley 21, David Anderson 20, Dakota Evingham 20.
Cuba-Rushford: 169 Preston Bilotta 23, Mason Findlay 22, Alex Linn 22 *first year shooter, Tyler Findlay 21, Brock Stadler 21 *first year shooter, Ethan Cole 20, Noah Vail 20, Wyatt Tyler 20 *first year shooter.
Portville: Bye
Fillmore: Bye
Southern Conference
This conference, which includes Oswayo Valley, is on Easter break.
West Conference
Falconer (157): Garrett Carlson 21, Chase Beckman 20, Collin Potts 20, Cooper Doud 20, Brad Doud 20, Gage Swanson 20, Gavin San Soucie 18, Anna Carlson 18.
Southwestern: (145) Austin McKotch 21, Chase Kartesz 21, Nolan Froah 18, Lydia Covert 18, Dylan Coffin 17, Simeon Lewis 17, Seth Vaughn 17, Spencer Farkas 16.