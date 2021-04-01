Eleven Coudersport athletes attended the 44th Annual Altoona Igloo Invitational Track and Field meet on Saturday, March 27, and came away with great performances.
The meet consisted of athletes from 27 schools in North Central, Central and South Central Pennsylvania.
The Falcons were able to put eight of their eleven athletes in the top eight finishers of their events.
Dalton Keglovits finished with the top spot in the boys’ pole vault at 13 feet out of eight total pole vaulters.
Keglovits has been preparing for his senior season of vaulting but was happy with his outing after such a long layoff.
“I was a little nervous going in with a whole year and a half without vaulting,” Keglovits said. “Practice was a little rough and I was a little timid going in. It was just my goal to get over a few heights and see where I was for the year.”
After a successful first outing for the year, Keglovits has his eyes on the school record as the season progresses.
“My number one goal is to get to 14’1’,” Keglovits said, with the school record being 14 feet. “It’s achievable, but it’s going to be tough.”
Cale Ayers set a new Coudersport school record for shot put, throwing 52’2” and placed second out of 30 shotput throwers.
He passed the school record set in 1999 at 51’10 by Kurt Dyroff. He also placed high in the discus, taking the fourth spot out of 33 throwers at 142’2”.
“It was just a lot of work in the weight room over the summer and through the winter just to get stronger,” Ayers said. “I felt like it helped especially after not having much practice.”
Even after a school-record-breaking first performance, Ayers still thinks there is a massive room for improvement, and even before the meet didn’t feel as though he was performing as well as he can in the future.
“When I came in after practice Friday I wasn’t too confident,” Ayers said. “I thought I would do better in disc than shot, I just much have had it or something.
With a lot of meets left to go, Ayers has high goals for himself in the shot put and expects to put up gaudy numbers in the future.
“My big goal for this year is to hit 60’,” Ayers said. “It’s a big improvement but I think I can get there.”
Paige Watson placed second out of 33 girls’ javelin throwers at 112’3”.
Watson wasn’t entirely sure how her first meet of the year would pan out but was more than happy with how she performed in her second-place finish.
“I wasn’t expecting that much out of this meet because it was the first one, so I was telling myself it was okay if I didn’t do that well,” Watson said.
In her sophomore season, Watson had a personal record of just over 101 but smashed that during the first outing of her senior year.
“Going out to my first invite and throwing a 112 and some change was a really good start for me,” Watson said. “The goal is always the school record, which is achievable if I keep working,” Watson said. “It’s 136 I believe so it is doable. But my personal goal is to just place in District, I’d be very happy with that.”
Other top finishers for the Coudersport team were Rosalyn Page, who placed third out of 33 in girls’ shotput at 34’7.5” and placed fifth out of 32 in girls’ discus at 109’6”.
Kevin Sherry placed fourth in both of his events, with the 1600 meter run at 4:45.99 out of 36 runners and the 3200 meters run at 10:28.58 out of 32 runners.
Sarah Chambers took the seventh spot out of 24 in girls’ triple jump at 31’4”.
Hallie Rigas placed ninth out of 22 in girls’ high jump at 4’6”.
Kylie Welsh placed 12th out of 28 in girls’ long jump at 14’0”.
Emma Chambers placed 16th out of 22 in the girls’ high jump at 4’2”.
The Coudersport track and field team will be back in action on Tuesday, April 6 when they attend a tri-meet against multiple opponents at 4 p.m.