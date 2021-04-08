The Coudersport Falcons’ baseball team improved to 3-0 on the season while scoring in double digits for the third straight game with a well-balanced 12-2 road win over the Galeton Tigers in five innings on Tuesday, April 6.
Garrett Kellert, Jackson Glover and AJ Redmond led the charge with three hits apiece while Gavyn Ayers drove in three runs.
Kellert went 3-4 and scored a double, a triple and two runs. Glover was 3-5 with an RBI and a run scored while Redmond went 3-4 with a walk as well as two runs and RBIs scored. Ayers went 2-4 with a triple, a double and a run scored.
Derek Easton went 2-5 with a double and two runs scored and an RBI with Ashton Huck scoring twice and walking twice.
AJ Redmond earned the win in relief of Glover going three innings with no scores allowing one hit and striking out five. Glover started the game and pitched two scoreless innings allowing two hits and striking out three batters. Ayers gave up two runs, one was earned, on one hit while striking out one in one inning of pitching.
For the Tigers, Hunter Crowell hit a home run and was 1-3 with one run scored and two RBIs. Ty Stover added a double and a run while going 1-3 as well.
Tre Slawson took the loss on the mound going five innings and allowing six runs, five of which were earned, on 13 hits and a walk and struck out six batters.
The Lady Falcons’ softball team rattled off an outstanding 16 hits, four base knocks and three doubles with a triple to top the Lady Tigers in a balanced shootout, 19-12 on Tuesday, April 6.
Mackenzie Gentzyel led the attack, going 4-6 with three runs and two RBIs while Kaylee Vanwhy went 3-5 with three doubles, three runs and two RBIs.
Addie Myers was 2-4 with a double, a triple, two runs and four RBIs with Sierra Myers going 1-2 with three walks and three runs as well as two RBIs, while her sister Savannah Myers drove in a run while scoring three times. Madyson Dubots-Angood went 2-2 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs with Ryelle Black adding a run and two RBIs and hitting 2-4.
Ryelle Black earned the win going just over five innings allowing six runs, five of which were earned on eight hits and three walks and struck out seven batters.
Addie Myers started the game for the Lady Falcons and played just over one inning and allowed six runs with five earned on three hits and seven walks and struck out two batters.
For the Lady Tigers, Mikayla Schott led going 2-4 with a triple and four runs scored. Chloe Fuller had a great hitting game going 4-5 with two RBIs and a run, Alli Macensky 2-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI while Olivia Rohrbaugh scored twice.
Schott took the loss on the mound pitching the whole game and gave up 19 runs, 12 of which were earned on 16 hits and six walks and struck out eight.