On Friday, March 5, Derek Easton continued to step up in the place of injured leading-scorer Hayden Keck with a 20-point effort and five assists to lead the Falcons to a 62-33 road win at Bradford in non-conference play.
It marked Easton’s second consecutive game with over 20 points, the first when he scored a career-high 24 points and knocked down five threes in a 62-43 win at Austin.
Coudersport (12-5) got down 7-4 early including not scoring until the 3:39 mark of the first quarter, but went on a 6-0 run to end the quarter for a 10-7 lead and never trailed for the rest of the contest, building their lead to 30-16 by halftime.
The Owls had a run of their own in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 10, but Coudersport responded with a run of their own, 15-2, to put the game away.
Garrett Kellert also played a big role finishing just below Easton, netting a new career-high with 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half.
Dalton Keglovits tacked on nine points, seven rebounds and six steals with Brandt Kightlinger scoring nine as well. Christian Furman pulled down seven rebounds and came up with four points.
Cam Austin led the Owls (7-10) with nine points, Jarid Wilmoth seven and Dalton Dixon contributed seven rebounds and three points.