The Coudersport Falcons cross country team enjoyed an impressive 2021 cross country season where they claimed a league title while boys’ team member Kevin Sherry won the D9 Class A Meet and also brought home a medal for the Falcons at the State Meet.
The league win for the boys was just the second time ever in school history, and having enough runners for the first time to compete as a team Coudersport took full advantage as the team of Carl Bryant, Brandon Crosby, Noah Gabreski, Sherry and the lone senior Seth Batterson were able to make history for the Falcons in the 2021 season.
“The high-point of the season was winning the league,” Coudersport Cross Country Coach John Sherry said. “That was one of our goals from the beginning, we were all sophomores and freshmen. So the goal moving forward now is to continue winning the league, and I think we have a good shot in Districts and things over the next couple of seasons.”
Individually, sophomore Kevin Sherry stole the show for the Falcons as he dominated the season with five invitational wins including the top spot in the PIAA District 9 Championships where he was able to overcome less than ideal conditions to take the top spot with a time of 17:36 and punch his ticket for his second consecutive season.
“It was pretty big and I went last year and didn’t do as well as I wanted to,” Kevin said. “The higher level of competition made me go out fast at the start.”
He was able to get out to a lead and hold on to the entirety of the race, which is something that was included in his race plan on the day.
“It was something that I thought about in my race plan going in,” Kevin said. “I knew I was going to go out fast, but I didn’t want to go too fast too early.”
Kevin continued to excel at the next level, and during the State Meet in Hershey, he was able to post an extremely impressive time of 17:29.5, take 20th place overall and bring home a medal to Coudersport in cross country, a feat that has rarely been achieved in the school.
“Everyone was really happy about it, because we haven’t had anyone place in the State for cross country, and they’ve all watched me like, go from being a seventh-grader up to now. My whole team and school have been pretty supportive to me.”
Sherry may be the headliner for the Coudersport group, but Gabreski was able to also quietly carve himself out of an impressive season that was key to Coudersport taking home the league title.
Gabreski was one of only two runners to qualify for States on his team, and during the year had several impressive finishes including a top 10 finish at the Bradford Invitational, a 27th place finish, and a personal record time of 18:53.3 at the Ridgeway Invitational and also a medal in the PIAA District 9 Championships where he finished in the 19th spot with a time of 19:19.
“Noah put in a lot of time during the summer,” Coach John Sherry said. “He was a great teammate this season. That’s the nice part about Noah, is that he’s going to do whatever you ask of him. He’s going to work through injury and he’s going to put it all on the line. We knew halfway through the season he had an opportunity to make States.”
The finish propelled him into the State Meet where he took home a 176th place finish with a time of 19.25.8 and as just a sophomore has room to continue to improve even further in the future.
The team was led by Gabreski and Kevin Sherry, but the entire unit was able to contribute to the league title and with a young roster of runners will be a team to watch as they continue to not only improve but build their numbers.
Batterson, the only senior on the roster for league-winning Falcons, was a key part of Coudersport taking home a league title, and his hard work and dedication set the tone for younger athletes on the team.
“Seth is a great young man,” John Sherry said. “He’s there every day giving 100%. Without him, we would have only had four runners and at the beginning of the year, he wasn’t sure if he was going to come out. But he committed over the summer and then in the season, it paid off with him, he helped to bring home a league title.”
Also playing big roles in their season were freshman runners Crosby and Bryant, who each carved out solid seasons for the Falcons with Bryant claiming one top 20 invitationals on the year at the Bradford Invitational while also finishing in the top 100 in all but one invitational on the season.
Crosby also had a stellar freshman year and never finished outside of the top 100 during any invitational while claiming his best invite finish of the year in the District 9 Championship where he ran a 20:40 and finished in 48th place.
Both runners showed improvement throughout the year that in turn led to the team success they enjoyed this year.
On the girls’ side, Coudersport only had one varsity runner, with Emma Chambers competing as the lone Lady Falcon but her accomplishments during the year were impressive, especially considering she had no teammates to push her throughout.
“I can’t say enough about what Emma Chambers was able to do,” John Sherry said. “Being the only girl varsity runner on the team, that’s very difficult. You have to train every day by yourself. But she tackled it and she was fun to be around. She worked hard every day and she did everything she needed to do and she’s just a junior, we have higher expectations for her next year at Districts and even States.
Chambers had an extremely successful season where she never finished outside the top 100 in her five invitationals and posted her best time of 24:23.1 at the McQuaid Invite while posting her best finish of 38th at the PIAA D9 Championships.
The Coudersport Lady Falcons also had success on the Jr. High level where Caroline Gleason was one of the top finishers in most of her races while Jessie Minor and Alex Avilez also proved to be strong runners at their level.
The coaches and players credited much of their success to the family atmosphere and culture cultivated throughout the unit, and their closeness has paid dividends as a team that has bonded over the past year.
“The team this year, we were pretty much a family,” Kevin said. “Everyone was there for each other, even if you had a bad race or anything.”
The family mentality has translated to the team and individual success, which bodes well for the future but also gives a sense of accomplishment to the coaching staff who get to share in the accomplishments of their runners.
“It’s hard to put into words,” John Sherry said. “Between Mrs. Brown, me, and our other coach Coach Gooch, the three of us put a lot into it. And to see them come together as a family, and then do great things that’s why we do it and that’s the payoff.”
With a wealth of talent slated to return and a league championship under their belts, the Coudersport Falcons will look to compete at an even high level in the future as they try to not only repeat as NTL Champs but to make some noise at the District and State level in years to come.
“Hopefully in the next year or two we can make a run at Districts and if you can get a team into States, anything can happen,” John Sherry said. “On the girls’ side, it’s more of a challenge because we need to get more numbers, but Emma has done great. We are hoping we can get some other girls to come out too.”