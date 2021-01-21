The Lady Falcons picked up a big non-conference victory Friday night in dominating fashion, 52-28 over visiting Bradford.
Coudersport was playing without their leading scorer Sarah Chambers, who suffered a minor concussion in the Lady Falcons’ previous contest, but is now back.
Coudy stepped up the intensity for the loss of Chambers, as three different players notched double digits in the scorebook.
Elizabeth Frame and Rosalyn Page each scored 16 while Sarah’s sister, Emma Chambers, added 10 points.
“I’m pleased with the way the girls played tonight,” head coach Bob Tingley said. “I thought Elizabeth Frame played a great game. She was aggressive and we got a lot of transition baskets tonight and a lot of speed. The other night we struggled with that, so I am happy. Rosalyn was also tough on rebounds as she always is.”
The Lady Falcons used a 13-2 scoring run in the first quarter to start the rout, as they led 15-4 at the end of the first eight minutes and 30-9 at the break.
Bradford was also playing without their leading scorer, Hannah Lary.
She buried seven threes against Coudersport last season while Alanna Benson hit three as Bradford made 11 triples as a team, but the Lady Falcons only allowed one three all game this time around, which was by Alanna Benson.
“Bradford normally has some kids that can shoot the three well, so that was a focus for us,” Tingley said.