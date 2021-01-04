COUDERSPORT -- The Coudersport golf team had three players recognized as North Tier league All-Stars for the 2020 fall sports season with the boys team having two players make the cut and the girls team having one player named.
The lone-selection from the girls team, Leah Larson, got the nod for the All-Star team as just a sophomore, and continued her steady improvement this season even with less practice than a normal year.
“I just like being with the team and bonding,” Larson said. “It feels nice to be recognized.”
Larson isn’t a golfer who boasts her accomplishments, but none-the-less put together a solid year on the greens and battled back after early struggles in the season.
“Well I was kind of struggling at the beginning of the season,” Larson said. “And just like being able to work on things and being able to play was really nice.”
For the boys golfers in Coudersport, the team was able to claim a District 9 Championship, and two of the top golfers on the championship roster were recognized as Carter Anderson and Brady Streich both received the NTL All-Star honors.