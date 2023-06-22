Coudersport graduate Kiara Perkins is taking on a new challenge this upcoming fall as she has been named the new Head Volleyball Coach for Glenville State University.
Perkins was a top performer for Coudersport in her high school days, and in her senior year, helped lead her team to the final four in the state.
“We won Districts, and then we made it the final four in states,” Perkins said of her time in Coudersport. “I think it’s the furthest we have ever gotten.”
She was an avid competitor in volleyball, and found a love for the sport early on and spent the majority of her offseason competing in club ball.
“I started playing club when I was in eighth grade,” Perkins said. “So I’ve put a lot of time in.”
Perkins continued her career in college, as the standout went to play for Alfred State University.
During her time there — her presence was felt.
In her senior season, the ASU team came in second place in the conference, and she was an accomplished and respected player during her time there.
Perkins garnered multiple All-Conference selections, cracked some program all-time lists, and was nominated for NCAA Women of the Year.
She would finish her four years out and stay on to help as an assistant to Gene Doorley at ASU as a way to stay close to the game.
Little did she know it would kindle a fire inside for a different aspect of competing and point her down her current path.
“It was amazing,” Perkins said of her time at ASU. “My senior year playing with that group of girls was amazing. We progressively got better throughout the years... It was just crazy... To be able to come back when the coach asked me to help out and coach this past season, being in that environment, even on the sidelines, it was still the same, and I felt like I was still on the court with them.”
Though she has grown into the role, she was reluctant at the beginning of her coaching journey.
Though she had experience coaching club volleyball in her high school days — it was something she would grow to love, and appreciated seeing the game from a different point of view.
“I’d say last year is really when I grew to love coaching,” Perkins explained. “This was my first year not playing the sport, and in this way, I could stay close to the game. It wasn’t until after I stopped playing in college that I grew to love the coaching side of it. I always liked seeing the game from a different point of view. I didn’t think it was something that I would keep doing.”
Uncertain of her future in coaching, she realized this was her chance to keep herself connected to a sport she loves and has given so much to.
“It just opened my eyes,” Perkins said of life after volleyball. “This is probably the closest I would get to playing. But I like helping the younger generations. Helping them to pursue their passions.”
During her one year as an assistant, ASU thrived.
They would finish the year with a 21-7 record and a perfect 13-0 home record.
They would take home the conference crown and even had a 16-game winning streak sprinkled in during her first season coaching at the college level.
She took many lessons from ASU as a coach and player and pointed to Coach Doorley and his approach to the game as a big spark and inspiration for how she wants to coach.
“Being there at Alfred with the Head Coach Doorley, he didn’t just care for who we were on the court, but he was also helping us become great individuals off the court,” Perkins said. “He wanted us to be successful after leaving Alfred. But he also wanted us to have those memories with our teammates and the stuff we accomplished to look back on. That’s what I want to bring to Glenville.”
Coming into Glenville, there will be roadblocks.
The GSU team is coming off their best season in program history, just coming in under 0.500 on the year.
Perkins plans to use her knowledge of the game and bring the winning culture from ASU over, as she has big goals in turning around the program and making them competitive for the foreseeable future.
“Glenville hasn’t always had the best record, this past season was their best and they were 16-17,” Perkins said. “So they just missed getting over that winning percentage. Going to Glenville, especially coming from a successful program, I want to help carry on some of the philosophies and strive for that first winning season.:”