The Coudersport boys and girls’ basketball teams partnered with the Coudersport Knights of Columbus Council 1355 to put together their annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition on Sunday, Jan. 23 at the Coudersport High School with 37 shooters from Potter County in attendance for the event.

The 37 shooters marked the highest ever turnout for the event.

Boys and girls from Coudersport, Northern Potter and Austin participated with The top three free throw shooters in each age group being awarded plaques or medals for their performances as well as the winners of each age group being invited to compete in the District Free Throw Competition in Bradford.

Many of the age-group winners have expressed interest in participating will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. at the St. Bernard’s Rectory Gym located across from the St. Bernard’s Church in Bradford.

Also, a Coudersport Grand Knight, Andy Dwyer, passed away this past year and was one of the biggest supporters of the Knight’s and the competition throughout its years of operation.

According to those close to the competition, he was a massive part of many of the events run by the Knights of Columbus in Coudersport and provided many functions that benefited the area’s kids such as the Free Throw Competition. His contributions to the community will be greatly missed and are in the thoughts of all those involved and participating.

The winners from each age group are listed below:

Age Group 9:

Boys:

Jadyn Home (7)

Christopher Hamilton

(6)

Jake Rathburn (3)

Girls:

Aspyn Gordon

Age Group 10:

Boys

Gavin Widmeier (6)

Charles Eskesen (5)

Ethan Duell (4)

Girls

Harlow Shope (8)

Amelia Jones (3)

Savana Watson (2)

Age Group 11:

Boys

Duke Howard (12)

Gavin Roessner (9)

Maddox Marks (5)

Girls

Jennifer Sherry (5)

No Shooter

No Shooter

Age Group 12:

Boys

Chase Wahlers (10)

Tymber Nicholas (8)

Kadyn Shope (6)

Girls

Taylor Knowles (7)

Riley Knowles (6)

Ella Wahlers (5)

Age Group 13:

Boys

Caleb Wonderly (8)

Haydon Biser (5)

No Shooter

Girls

Joanna Chen (8)

No Shooter

No Shooter

Age Group 14:

Boys

Mason Roessner (13)

Drew VanWhy (12)

Colton Long (10)

Girls

Autumn Haggard (6)

No Shooter

No Shooter