The Coudersport Falcons baseball team used high-scoring second and third innings to cruise to their third shutout of the season at home, 15-0 over Cameron County on Monday, April 12.
The Falcons scored eight runs in the second and six runs in the third on the way to the victory.
Derek Easton led the attack, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while AJ Redmond was 1-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Wyatt Daisley also drove home a pair of runs going 1-for-2 with two runs scored, and Jackson Glover was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Easton got the win on the mound, allowing no runs in three innings while allowing one hit and three walks while hitting a pair of batters and striking out eight.
Devin Fowler had the lone hit for the Red Raiders.
Eastyn Solveson took the loss going one and two-thirds innings giving up seven runs, all earned, on three hits and four walks. Jesop Farabaugh pitched one and one-third innings allowing eight runs, all unearned on four hits and a walk while striking out one.
The Falcons are now 4-0.