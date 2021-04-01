WESTFIELD -- The Coudersport baseball team (2-0) put on a hitting clinic when they traveled to Westfield to take on the Cowanesque Valley Indians (0-3) as they built a 19-0 lead before the game was called in the fourth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Things got out of hand quickly as the Falcons used a four-run first inning to start their blowout win. Everyone got in on the hitting early but Gavyn Ayers was able to connect on a deep shot that CV was unable to field and was overthrown at third base, causing an inside-the-park home run.
Things continued to get ugly as Coudersport was nearly unhittable in the four innings they played, holding the Indians to just three hits in the game and striking out seven batters in the game.
Senior AJ Redmond was the key pitcher in the game and played three innings before things started to get out of hand.
Coudersport recorded 17 hits in the win with Jackson Glover going a perfect 4-4 from the plate as well as hitting three doubles in the effort.
Ayers added a homerun, Ryan Clouser went 2-3 with one run scored and a double, and LT Myers also went 2-4 with a double and one run scored in the effort.
The Coudersport Falcons have scored an incredible 34 runs in just two games and offensively are extremely sharp in the opening portions of the season.