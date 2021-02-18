Hayden Keck recently signed with Mercyhurst on Feb. 3 and will continue to live out his outstanding football career with the Lakers.
Keck played for the Coudersport Falcons as the starting quarterback and will continue playing at that position for the Lakers. He is excited to continue his athletic career at the next level and is thankful for his time at Coudersport High School.
“Signing at Mercyhurst was a dream come true,” Hayden Keck said. “Since I was a kid, I was always interested in playing college football.”
Keck recently visited several colleges and was most interested in Mercyhurst because of the coaching staff and the campus.
“I went on many football visits to schools like Shippensburg, Kutztown and Bloomsburg along with others in the PSAC (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference), but when I went on my visit to Mercyhurst, I loved the coaching staff along with the campus and felt more at home.” Keck said.
Hayden then had to make a decision quickly as signing day was approaching, so he called one of his coaches and told him that he was 100% in and verbally committing there. He signed his National Letter of Intent, and he cannot wait to see what the next four years hold with the Lakers.