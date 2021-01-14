COUDERSPORT — The Coudersport Falcons soccer team fell just short of competing in a second-straight District 9 Championship game during the 2020 season, but still put together an impressive year where they had three players recognized on the North Tier League All-Star team.
Two seniors, Rosalyn Page and Daniel Allenbaugh, as well as sophomore Jacob Hooftallen all were recognized for their play this past season.
As just a sophomore, Hooftallen carved out one of the better seasons for underclassmen in the area, and more than earned his spot on the NTL All-Star team.
“Jacob was our leading scorer in both goals and assists,” Coudersport Head Soccer Coach Erich Zaun said.
Hooftallen was one of the best area offensive players in the North Tier League and scored a very balanced 12 goals and 13 assists during the season and helped to lead the charge for a balanced attack in Coudersport.
The seniors recognized don’t have stats that jump off the page due to playing on the defensive side of the ball, but the combo of Allenbaugh and Page was evident when looking at the overall performance of the Falcons defense.
The defense recorded three shutouts in only 16 games and goalkeeper Page was lights-out during the year, coming up with 181 saves (11.3 per-game) and both players were a big part of the success the team enjoyed.
“Even last year, a couple of saves that Roz (Page) made in the playoff games to keep us in there to get us to the District Championship were great,” Zaun said. “She made a couple of big saves that were pretty impressive, and those were the ones that stick out in my mind.”
The senior tandem helped anchor one of the best defensive units in the league, only allowing 2.62 goals per game and a spot in the playoffs.
Heading into next season, Coudersport will have some shifting to do with a productive senior class departing.
“We got some holes to fill next year so some people will need to step up and maybe even change positions,” Zaun said. “You have to kind of balance where the talent goes. The big one we have to fill is the goalie spot. Rosalyn was our goalie and she did phenomenal. I don’t know if you can really go off stats she had but she had a few shutouts here and there but just watching her play it’s always impressive.”