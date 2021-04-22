The Coudersport Track & Field team hosted St. Marys, Otto-Eldred, Smethport and Port Allegany at home on Saturday, April 17 and showed off more impressive talent and earned more first place finishes and another school record.
Kevin Sherry qualified for districts in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:47.9 and also qualified in the 3200 meter run at 10:24.9, placing first in both.
Dalton Keglovits qualified in the 400 meter dash at 53.5 and placed first, while Gavyn Ayers qualified and placed first in the 200 at 23.6.
Dalton Keglovits qualified and took first place once again in pole vault at 13”.
Cale Ayers broke his own record and the school record that he previously set in shotput at the Altoona Igloo Invitational where he threw 52”2’, throwing 52”6’ this time around while qualifying for districts and taking first place. He also qualified and took first in discus, throwing an outstanding 143”4’.
Josh Ross took home first place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.7.
In girls’ action, Isabel Porterfield took home first place in the 400 meter relay with a time of 68.4. Sarah Chambers qualified for districts in triple jump at 33”1’ while taking first place and also took first place in the long jump at 14”1’.
Rosalyn Page qualified and took first place in shotput, throwing 34”6’ and also qualified and took first in discus, throwing 117”4’.
Madyson Dubots-Angood took first place in javelin, throwing 98”10’.