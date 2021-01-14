Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this morning. Remaining cloudy this afternoon. High 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.