COUDERSPORT — The Coudersport Lady Falcons volleyball team had two players named on the North Tier League All-Star team for their work during the 2020 fall sports season with sophomore Avaree Kellert and Sarah Atherholt both making the cut.
The Coudersport team enjoyed a successful season climbing to the second round of the District Playoffs, and the play of their two All-Stars helping them to such a successful campaign.
Sophomore Kellert was able to overcome some early season injuries and when healthy was one of the top players on the Lady Falcons squad this season.
As a player who competes year-round, Kellert has aspirations of playing at the Division 2 level at least after high school and was extremely grateful to not only be honored on the All-Star team, but also have the chance to compete this season.
“It was really cool,” Kellert said of being named a NTL All-Star. “I was out half the season for my knee injury, so I was kind of surprised that I even made it. I didn’t think I was going to this year after the injury.”
Even with an early season injury, Kellert displayed a high-level of play this season and was able to bounce back and find a groove late in the season to help her team reach the second round of districts.
“It was hard at first because I felt like I was kind of behind everybody at the beginning of the season,” Kellert said. “After playing a few games I kind of started getting back into the flow of it.”
The other Coudersport volleyball player who was named to the District 9 All-Star team was Atherholt, senior outside-hitter for the Lady Falcons provided some much needed leadership on her team as she carved out a productive season and career for Coudersport volleyball culminating with an NTL All-Star selection.