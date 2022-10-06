On Wednesday, Sept. 28 Kane Country Club hosted the playoffs for the PA District 9 tournament.

The District playoffs saw competitors from nearly 30 schools in the AA and AAA classes, including qualifying golfers from both Coudersport and Oswayo Valley.

In the girls category, OV sophomore golfer Rylee Thompson placed in the top three and will be advancing to the Sub-Regionals playoffs.

This was followed by Coudersport’s Leah Larson who ranked fifth. Thompson golfed a 96 with a win in a 4-hole sudden death playoff. Larson golfed a 101 to earn her fifth place.

Also qualifying from Coudersport was Savannah Gill who golfed a 146 for the playoffs.

In the boys category, Oswayo senior Austin Cousins golfed a combined 180 for the two-day tournament with an 88 on day one and a 92 on day two.

Also from OV was golfer Conner Resig, a sophomore golfer who qualified and golfed a 120 combined.

From Coudersport in the boys category was junior Reilly Striech, who was the only male Coudersport golfer to qualify, golfed a combined 103.

District 9 advances the top three girls in both AA and AAA categories and the boys category advances the top six AA and top two AAA golfers.

These top golfers advance to a Sub-Regionals tournament in October.

Clarion has both male and female golfers advancing while Moniteau carries the boys category and Earns City takes the second top girls spot to advance.