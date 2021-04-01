The Falcons scored 15 runs on just four hits on the way to a 15-0 home win over Oswayo Valley in three innings.
Coudersport capitalized off of seven errors by the Green Wave. Jackson Glover was 2-3 with three RBIs and two runs, as well as walking seven times.
The win improves the Falcons to 2-0 on the season while recording their second straight shutout, the other in the season opener against Cowanesque Valley on the road on Saturday, 19-0.
In softball, Oswayo Valley used a strong third and fourth inning to pick up a 15-5 home win over Cameron County in five innings.
The Lady Green Wave scored eight runs in the third inning alone and added four more in the fourth. Key plays in the third inning included doubles by Hannah Winseck and Laya Phillips, plus a knock from Brooke George who had three RBIs in the game as well.
Macy West had an outstanding pitching game, striking out 14.