The Coudersport Falcons’ boys basketball team hit the road on Wednesday, January 26th for a rematch with the Port Allegany Gators who were out for revenge after the Falcons’ 59-53 overtime win at home back on December 21st.

It looked as if they would turn it around at first with an early lead until the Falcons began to shower the Gators with a flock of three-pointers.

The Falcons knocked down 10 threes as a team, five in each half on the way to a 45-39 road win.

Christian Furman had four, Garrett Kellert two and Brady Streich two while Logan Ruter and LT Myers each buried one.

The treys helped Coudy come back from being down 18-12 in the second quarter and by three at halftime, 21-18.

The five threes of the second half were in the third quarter alone to help build a 40-31 lead heading to the fourth quarter, where late foul shots in the bonus helped fend off an attempted comeback by Port Allegany.

Christian Furman led Coudersport with 14 points and five steals while Garrett Kellert scored 12 points and eight rebounds.

Brady Streich tacked on nine points while Logan Ruter scored six points and eight rebounds.

Ty Guilds had a solid game for the Gators with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds as well as three steals.

Drew Evens scored in double digits as well with 12 points, six rebounds and six steals while Blaine Moses had eight points, five rebounds and five steals with Braylon Button adding six points, seven rebounds and four steals.