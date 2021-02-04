The Coudersport Falcons’ boys basketball team picked up their third win in a row over Johnsonburg, 56-48 on Thursday, Jan. 28.
All three wins concluded with the margin under 10 points.
The first win of the streak was a home shootout in 2005 with the Rams that ended in an 81-76 triumph, where Owen Chambers scored 40 points and became Coudy’s All-Time Leading Boys Scorer passing Ryan Jones, a 2006 graduate, who finished with 1,907.
The second win was a comeback victory on the road last season that came down to the final seconds, 43-41.
The Falcons fired on all cylinders during Thursday’s game and jumped out to a 22-11 lead before the Rams caught fire and went on a 13-6 run to cut the lead to four, 28-24, at the half.
The turning point in the game was the start of the third quarter, as the Falcons started the second half on a 12-3 run for a 40-27 lead.
Johnsonburg responded once again with a 9-0 run to close out the quarter and cut the lead to four again, 40-36. It was a much more balanced fourth quarter, but clutch foul shots with under a minute to go propelled the Falcons to the big non-conference victory.
Hayden Keck was the star this time around, as he broke his season-high, 28 points, in wins against Smethport and Otto-Eldred, by scoring 29 points and knocking down two threes as well as going 7/9 at the free throw line.
Derek Easton tacked on 13 points and a pair of threes while Dalton Keglovits had nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Johnsonburg had three players in double figures, with Cam Stelene leading with 17 points, Eric Christoff with 15 which included three three-pointers and Gabe Watts with 11 points.