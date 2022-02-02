The Coudersport Lady Falcons’ basketball team visited Ulysses on Thursday, January 27th in hope to sweep the series against a Northern Potter team that has shown much improvement throughout the season compared to previous years.

Not only would the Lady Falcons escape with an exciting win, but also matched the score from the first meeting, 37-31 where both games were tight throughout.

Savannah Myers would start the scoring with a three-pointer followed by a couple more baskets and a foul shot by Coudy to take a quick 8-2 lead, but Northern Potter went on a 15-5 scoring run of their own from the midway point of the first quarter into the second quarter to take a 17-13 lead.

The Lady Falcons would battle back with a short scoring run of their own, scoring six straight to take a 19-17 halftime lead.

With the Lady Panthers holding a slight advantage in the third, both teams were knotted at 23 heading to the final eight minutes.

Sierra Myers, Liz Frame and Isabel Porterfield teamed up to score Coudy’s 14 points in the fourth quarter, capped off by two foul shots by Porterfield.

The Lady Falcons used the free throw line to stay in the lead, going 8/8 in the fourth with Porterfield contributing half of them.

Liz Frame scored 16 points to lead Coudy while Sierra Myers scored eight points, six of which were in the final stanza.

Rebecca Martin had a solid game for Northern Potter, scoring 14 points and eight rebounds while Megan Hyde had six points and three steals as well as Courtney Martin adding five points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

The Lady Falcons have now completed four NTL sweeps in a row and are 12-5 overall ahead of a big home conference showdown this Saturday against Otto-Eldred at 2:30.