The Lady Falcons hit the road to take on archrival Otto-Eldred in a crucial game towards the NTL Title and came out with a big win, 41-37 on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
In a scrappy and competitive game, Coudersport relied on a defense that has held multiple opponents to season lows in point totals to hold Otto-Eldred to 24% shooting on the night and kept the Lady Terrors several possessions behind them from the midway point in the first quarter to the end of the game.
“Defense is a high priority for us and everyone chipped in,” Coudersport head coach Bob Tingley said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game.”
The Lady Terrors’ biggest lead was only three early in the game, 5-2, and the Lady Falcons took a 9-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back from that point on.
Coudersport notched their highest lead of the game, 23-14 in the second quarter following an 8-0 run before Otto-Eldred went on a 5-0 spurt to close out the half including a layup at the horn by Reilly Raught to cut the Lady Falcons’ lead to four, 23-19.
Coudersport continued to maintain their lead in the third quarter and matched their highest lead at 31-22 before the Lady Terrors responded with a 6-0 scoring run highlighted by a three-pointer by Katie Sheeler to cut the lead to three, 31-28.
When it looked like Coudersport was going to hang on with a 39-32 lead with under two minutes to play, Otto Eldred’s Morgan Dalton nailed a three-pointer from the right corner to cut the lead to four once again, 39-35, but the Lady Falcons had an answer every time Otto-Eldred closed the gap.
Roz Page and Liz Frame hit clutch free throws with under 10 seconds to play to seal the victory.
Liz Frame led the Lady Falcons with 13 points and discussed the difference between both meetings with Otto-Eldred.
“It was our intensity as well as keeping our heads this time,” Liz Frame said. “Last time we weren’t hitting our shots and that’s all they were letting us do tonight. We saw the open shots and took them. Since this was big towards the NTL, we’ve been building up to this and preparing a lot for this, so it’s pretty awesome. All the intensity and anxiety is so worth it.”
Freshman Sierra Myers had her best game of the season where every basket mattered, scoring 10 points.
“She can really shoot the ball,” head coach Bob Tingley said of Myers. “We have seven freshmen and sophomores and they’ve played enough of the season now where they’re starting to get acclimated. They work hard and it paid off tonight.”
Sarah Chambers added seven points as well.
For Otto-Eldred, Katie Sheeler led with 17 points and nine steals. Emmalee Sheeler and Kaylee Heller also came up with nine steals.
The Lady Falcons are now well on their way to a sixth-straight NTL Championship.