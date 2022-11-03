The Coudersport Falcons’ football team had no problem against the Bucktail Bucks on Senior Night as they ran all over the field on the way to a 55-6 win on Friday, Oct. 21, their highest point total of the season.

Before the game began, parents, coaches and teammates recognized Coudy’s senior players Vedder Conyer, Gabriel Conyer, Wyatt Skillman, James Culvey, Kyle Dunn, Xander Brown, Cooper Rossman and David Barshinger.

Six different players scored touchdowns and 14 different players carried the ball.

Ethan Ott scored on runs of 30 and 28 yards while James Culvey returned after an injury and ran for a 36-yard score.

Defensive tackle James Liller recovered a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown.

John Wright threw his second varsity career touchdown pass to Jackson Moss for 14 yards and defensive tackle Cooper Rossman capped off the scoring with a tough run in the third quarter.

The Falcons outgained the Bucks 306-128.

Ethan Ott had five carries for 76 yards and the two scores. Dylan Howard had three interceptions and made an extra point as Coudy went a perfect 7/7 on PATs. Brody Pentz threw the score for Bucktail to Gavin Yachymiak and was 4/14 for 47 yards.

Coudy improved to 6-3 overall and will move on to the D9 1A playoffs next week.