Coudersport sophomore Emilee Ruter celebrated over 500 career digs at the Lady Falcons away match at Cameron County on Monday, Oct. 17.

Emilee Ruter reached her 500th dig of the season on Monday, Oct. 17 as the Coudersport Lady Falcons’ volleyball team prevailed on the road at Cameron County, 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-13).

Ruter had 35 digs in the game and is now well on the track to 1,000 with 868 career digs as a sophomore. Ruter added a pair of aces as well.

Sierra Myers led the Lady Falcons’s offense with 21 kills and an ace. The Lady Falcons now sit with a 10-7 overall record this season and 8-7 in the Northern Tier West League.

