Emilee Ruter reached her 500th dig of the season on Monday, Oct. 17 as the Coudersport Lady Falcons’ volleyball team prevailed on the road at Cameron County, 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-13).
Ruter had 35 digs in the game and is now well on the track to 1,000 with 868 career digs as a sophomore. Ruter added a pair of aces as well.
Sierra Myers led the Lady Falcons’s offense with 21 kills and an ace. The Lady Falcons now sit with a 10-7 overall record this season and 8-7 in the Northern Tier West League.