Madyson Dubots-Angood and Sierra Myers each had nine kills to lead the Coudersport Lady Falcons’ volleyball team to a hard-fought 3-2 (25-11, 19-25, 25-21, 24-26, 15-11) road win at Austin in the regular season finale.
Dubots-Angood had 23 digs and three aces with Myers contributing nine digs, four blocks, and four aces. Emily Eckert ran the offense with 28 set assists and tacked on eight aces and nine digs.
Marah Fowler had 17 set assists, 13 digs, and six aces for Austin while Ella Brewer had 23 digs and Kendyl Welsh put in five kills and four aces.
In the soccer realm, Mason Roessner, Micah Baston, and Nash Delp all scored as the Coudersport Falcons’ earned a solid 3-1 win over Port Allegany.
Jacob Hooftallen had two assists, while Delp, Roessner, Andrew VanWhy, and Andy Chen had one assist each.
The Lady Falcons move 11-7 overall with the win and 9-7 in the Northern Tier West League. The Falcons soccer team finishes 11-5 overall and 7-3 in the UAVSL Boys North ranking third.