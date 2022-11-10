Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry defended his Class A cross country crown at the District 9 meet in Ridgway. Sherry finished first with a time of 16:15.6 improving greatly from his 17:36 time from last year.

The weather and the course proved challenging for the runners this year. The Ridgway course is notorious for its grueling set of hills at the start of the race.

“I just focused on breaking out quick and getting up that first hill,” said Sherry. “The first hill is always the hardest.”

Sherry crossed the finish line a full minute ahead of runner-up, sophomore Eli Schrieber of Ridgway, who came in at 17:18.

Ty Fiscus of Brookville finished third coming in at 17:25.9 to help the Raiders capture the team championship for the first time since 2000.

Brookville and second-place Cranberry also qualified as teams for the PIAA Cross Country Championships.

North Clarion was third, Elk County Catholic fourth and Ridgway fifth.

In the Class A girls race, Grace Neubert, a junior at Elk County Catholic, crossed the finish line first with a time of 19:10.2 where she edged her Crusader teammate, Sophia Bille, for the title.

The 1-2 finish for ECC helped propel the Crusaders to a district crown followed by Cranberry in second.

Both teams advanced to the PIAA championships.