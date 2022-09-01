On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a heated battle began on the courts at Cowanesque Valley.
The Cowanesque Lady Indians volleyball team hosted the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties. The Lady Mounties would triumph on the court to win all three sets of varsity play.
NPL took an early lead in the first set, which would eventually assure their win with a score of 25-16. In the second set, Cowanesque earned the initial few points, but were quickly surpassed yet again by the Lady Mounties for a second set loss 25-8.
In the third and final set for the varsity team, Cowanesque showed their determination and fought hard for every point scored in their favor. However, this fierceness alone wasn’t enough to earn the Lady Indians a victory and North Penn-Liberty took the third set with a score of 25-15.
The Lady Indians have had a rough start to their season, now going 0-2 for losses, but the players and coaches are hopeful that there will be positive changes on the court as the season progresses.
When it came down to the wire, the Lady Mounties demonstrated a more cohesive nature on the court that allowed for easy communication between receivers, setters and outside hitter, making complex plays seem like a cake-walk.
Cowanesque displayed immense determination and fortitude on the court, never giving up and encouraging each other during every play.
“As a team, they have so much potential and it’s all about working together and harnessing that. Communication is huge, we just have to communicate out on the court. We’re definitely a team to watch out for and we can only go up from here,” Cowanesque’s coach said on the team’s performance so far.