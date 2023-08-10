ST. MARYS — The annual District 9 Football League’s media day drew players and coaches from the 22 member schools to St. Marys Area High School Tuesday morning.
The coaches poll tabbed the top-three predicted finishers in each region:
Region 1: Central Clarion, Karns City and Punxsutawney. Other teams in region are Bradford, Brookville, St. Marys, DuBois and Moniteau.
Region 2: Brockway, Port Allegany and Redbank Valley. Other teams in region are Union/A-C Valley, Keystone, Kane, Ridgway and Smethport.
Region 3: Coudersport, Cameron County and tie for third with Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic. Other teams in region: Bucktail and Sheffield.
Monday starts heat acclimatization workouts as PIAA mandates before full-contact practices begin on Aug. 14 with the first and only scrimmages set for Aug. 19. The opening week of the regular season is Aug. 25.
Both Port Allegany and Coudersport had contingents at the event. The defending Region 1 and District 9 Class 1A champion Gators had coach Justin Bienkowski with players Braylon Button, Carson Neely, Peyton Stiles and Miska Young while Region 3 favorite Coudersport had head coach Frank Brown and assistant Wayne Stonemetz with players Gavyn Ayers, Viggo Brown, Dylan Howard and James Liller.