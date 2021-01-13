The Lady Falcons return to the floor this year hoping to pick up exactly where they left off in the 2019-20 season when they were cut short of another state playoff.
Coudersport raced through the NTL last season, winning their fifth league title in a row. From there, the Lady Falcons hit the road to St. Marys to take on the Lady Cardinals of Dubois Central Catholic.
Coudersport was given all it could handle, but conquered the first mine of the playoffs, 50-41.
The Lady Falcons then traveled to Bradford to square off with Otto-Eldred and dominated the game, 62-40. It was the seventh win in a row against the Lady Terrors, and set the league winning streak at 33 in a row coming into this season.
It was after that big win that the Lady Falcons knew that they were going to the D9 Championship game for the third time in four years, but this time it was said to be a very tall task against a heavy favorite, the North Clarion She-Wolves.
North Clarion was three-time defending District 9 Champions and dominated their schedule on the way to a 24-0 record coming in. The Lady Falcons were determined to win one for the ages and shock all of the district.
On “Super Saturday” at Clarion University, it was a back and forth affair to the wire. The She-Wolves led 40-39 with nine seconds to play, and Coudersport’s Liz Frame found Sarah Chambers on the sideline with a clear lane to the basket and was fouled while making the layup to take the lead, 41-40. Chambers then tacked on a free throw to set the final score, 42-40, as North Clarion’s pass in bounds was intercepted. The Lady Falcons won an upset for the ages and their third district title in four seasons.
Coudersport then went on to take down Avella at St. Marys in the First Round of the PIAA playoffs, 48-41, and came up with another historic win over Blacklick Valley at Bald Eagle Area High School, 54-46. It was the first Second Round states win since 2004.
The Lady Falcons were originally supposed to face Kennedy Catholic in the third round, but Covid ended the season unexpectedly after a trademark season, setting their final record at 23-4.
This season, Coudersport returns four of last year’s starters. Senior guard Sarah Chambers (13.6 ppg, 11 rpg, 4.2 bpg, 3.7 spg, 2.6 apg), senior forward Rosalyn Page (9 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.1 spg, 1.4 apg), Elizabeth Frame (4.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.7 spg, 1 apg) and Emma Chambers (2.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1 apg).
Sarah Chambers looks to continue to lead the Lady Falcons in all categories, and is well on her way to 1,000 points with 94 left to attain.
Coudersport head coach Bob Tingley hopes that his returning starters and upperclassmen will instill the skills needed to keep the program successful this year and beyond, as well as turning defense into offense to be consistent on every possession.
“Our three upperclassmen and their experience will be relied on heavily to lead a talented young group. We want to be a team that will compete every possession defensively and translate that defensive effort into easy offensive opportunities,” Tingley said. “With the season starting late, our kids have been working individually to stay in shape and work on their skills. Every player, parent and coach have been focused on staying safe to remain healthy and do our best to ensure a season.”
The Lady Falcons have already started the season off with a bang by dominating Cameron County on the road, 48-24.