On Saturday, April 24, the Falcons baseball team nearly repeated the softball team and used a huge fifth inning to rally past St. Marys after a slow start in a great game, 13-8.
The Dutch started the game fast with a 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning and a 5-2 lead that went all the way to the fifth inning where the Falcons steered clear of outs and went off for eight runs for a 10-5 lead. St. Marys scored three runs in the sixth to cut the lead to 10-8 but three more runs off of great plays and a stop in the seventh inning sealed the comeback win.
AJ Redmond led the charge for Coudersport with four hits out of five attempts, two doubles and a run scored.
Jackson Glover was 2-3 with two walks, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Garrett Kellert went 2-4 with a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Derek Easton was 1-3 with a double, two walks and a run scored.
Conner Straub went 2-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs to lead St. Marys.
Garret Bauer went 1-2 with a triple, two walks and an RBI.
Connor Bressler was 1-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.
Derek Easton got the win in relief of Redmond going 2 1/3 innings allowing three runs, all earned on two hits, six walks, and a hit batter. Glover got the final two outs, one of which was a strikeout.
Redmond pitched four innings giving up five runs, three earned, on six hits, two walks and two hit batters while striking out four.
Connor Bressler took the loss giving up eight runs, all earned, on four hits and four walks in a 1/3 of an inning. He struck out one.
Charlie Coudriet started for the Dutch and went four innings allowing two earned runs on four hits, five walks and a hit batter while striking out two. Tony Lewis pitched 1 2/3 innings giving up three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out one.