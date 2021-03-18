The Coudersport Falcons boys basketball team picked one of the best games to punish their opponent with a barrage of three-pointers last Thursday, March 11th.
The Falcons knocked down eight threes in the first half alone and nine total in the game on the way to a 63-51 win over the visiting Keystone Panthers, giving them a birth to their fifth District 9 Championship game appearance in six years.
Coudersport buried three three-pointers within the first two minutes of the game, two by Dalton Keglovits and one by Christian Furman for a 9-0 lead which forced the Panthers to call timeout to settle down.
“For us to be successful against a 3-2 zone defense, we felt like we really had to push the ball and look to attack and then look for kick-outs,” head coach Scott Easton said. “It always helps when you’re knocking down threes in the process.”
The Falcons started the game exactly how they wanted as opposed to two other games against Cameron County where a slow start hurt them in the end.
Dalton Keglovits had a big first quarter with his two threes and a strong slam dunk. He had two on the night and has thrown down nine of them on the season. Keglovits discussed how the fast start fueled the momentum to get to the big win and how important it was to start fast so his team would not have to spend too much time fighting back into the game.
“We’ve been stressing lately to get a good start,” Keglovits said. “There’s been a few games this year where we’ve had slow starts so we have to play smart and limit our turnovers to get out of the gate quick.” Dalton said.
Although the Falcons did just that, the Panthers went on a run of their own and closed the early hole to 14-12 early in the second quarter, but Coudersport responded with a huge 18-4 run that put them back in complete control of the game with a 32-16 lead and 32-21 at the half.
The Falcons used great transition scoring in the second half while never letting their lead go under 10 points on the way to the win, where Derek Easton knocked down a three to pad the triples on the night.
Hayden Keck suffered foul trouble in the first half, but more than made up for it in the second half, as he scored eight points in the third quarter and 14 of his 17 points in the second half as well.
Keystone’s Logan Sell had a great second half, as he knocked down four three-pointers to keep the Panthers’ hope alive.
Brett Wingard made a steal for the Panthers and connected on a layup to start the fourth quarter to get Keystone within 11 at 50-39, but that was the closest Keystone would get.
Coudersport responded with an 8-1 run capped off by Keglovits driving down the middle of the lane and throwing down his second dunk of the night to put the game out of reach for the Panthers.
Keglovitz had a fantastic game with 19 points which included three threes as well as 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and the two dunks.
Hayden Keck came up with four assists to go with his 17 points.
Derek Easton scored 12 with a pair of threes and five steals while Furman, Brandt Kightlinger, and Garrett Kellert all finished with five and a trey for each.
Furman also added five steals and Kightlinger with seven rebounds.
For Keystone, Sell led with a game-high 20 points which included the four threes in the second half. Brett Wingard added 13, Collin Say eight, Gavin Hogue five and Brandon Pierce four.
The Panthers wrapped up their season 15-5.
The Falcons improved to 14-5 and made a trip to Karns City two days later on Saturday, March 13 to battle the top-seeded Gremlins for the D9 2A Championship.
The Falcons put together a remarkable effort, but fell just short in the last second, 67-65.
Coudersport matched the boiling hot start that they had against Keystone, connecting on seven threes in the first half alone and eight total in the game. Easton buried three three-pointers while Keglovits and Kightlinger each knocked down two triples in the first half.
The Falcons jumped out to a 22-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and kept the momentum going in the second which included their biggest lead of the game at 34-19, but Karns City went on a quick 8-2 spurt to close out the half capped off by a Nathan Waltman putback to cut the deficit to nine, 36-27, at the half.
Keck scored a layup right out of the gate in the second half and helped the Falcons keep the lead around 10 for the first few minutes of the quarter at 42-31, but the Gremlins caught fire and got right back in the game.
Karns City went on a 20-4 run for the rest of the quarter, which included eight points from Waltman and a big three by Beighley for their first lead since early in the first quarter, 47-46.
The Gremlins held a 51-46 lead heading to the fourth quarter and kept the lead for the remainder of the game, but the Falcons wouldn’t go away quietly.
Easton and Kightlinger teamed up to score 13 points in the fourth quarter, and Furman came up with a huge three-pointer with 10 seconds to play, the Falcons’ only three of the second half after making seven in the first.
Coudersport within one point, 65-64, and were forced to foul on Karns City’s ensuing possession.
Waltman added to his great game by hitting two big free throws to put the Gremlins up, 67-64 with seven seconds to go.
Coudersport was then fouled with seven seconds to go on a potential game-tying three pointer. The first one was nothing but net, but the second one was off the mark forcing them to miss the second in hope for a tip-in opportunity. The ball was batted out beyond the three-point line, ending a classic game for both teams.
Waltman led Karns City with a game-high 22 points, Chase Beighley scored 19 with three threes, Luke Cramer added 13 points with one three-pointer, Micah Rupp added eight and Cole Sherwin scored three points.
The Gremlins will take on District 5 champion Conemaugh Valley on Wednesday, March 17th.
Keck finished with 19 points while Kightlinger tied his season-high with 17 including his two first half three-pointers, Easton netted 15 points with three threes, Keglovits scored eight points with two triples and Furman added five points with a three-pointer.
The Coudersport boys finish up another successful season with a record of 14-6 while placing second in District 9 Class 2A.