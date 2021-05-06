The Coudersport Falcons baseball team went on the road on Monday, May 3 and completed a sweep of Port Allegany, 10-1.
A.J. Redmond had an outstanding game on the mound to lead the Falcons, walking two, striking out six and allowing just one hit all game.
Coudy scored in all innings but one, including three each in the first and third and tacking on two in the fifth.
Garrett Kellert was 2-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs.
Jackson Glover was 2-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI while Ashton Huck went 2-4 with two RBIs and a run.
Drew Evens scored a double for the Gators, while Sawyer Prince took the loss on the mound allowing 10 runs, eight earned in four innings, giving up eight hits and walking five. He had a great game in strikeouts with eight.
The win improved the Falcons to 9-1 on the season.