The Coudersport Falcons football team traveled to Bradford on Friday, September 2nd for a non-conference matchup with the Owls and picked up their first win of the season in an exciting back-and-forth game, 38-27.

It’s the first road victory under head coach Frank Brown who took over the program at the start of last season.

It was the home opener for Bradford, as they were seeking their first win since 2019 over a 19-game losing streak with many tough opponents.

The Owls looked as if they would have a great shot at snapping the streak, but could not stop the Falcons’ rushing attack.

Coudersport jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first half off of a short scoring run by quarterback Gavyn Ayers and a scoring pass from Ayers to Jackson Moss.

Troy Adkins would answer for Bradford near the half with a short scoring run to cut the lead to 16-6, starting a spurt of three consecutive scoring drives for the Owls.

Right out of the half, the Owls quickly moved the ball down the field with help from a couple of penalties and Talan Reese hooked up with Lukas Laktash and then connected with Matt Perry for a 19-16 lead in the third.

Coudersport would get back on track though, as Ayers ran in his second touchdown of the night to go with another touchdown run by Xander Brown for a 30-19 lead with 9:04 left.

But the Owls weren’t done yet.

Getting a stop on defense, a blocked punt rolled into the end zone and Greg Tyler recovered it for a touchdown to cut the lead back to three at 30-27 with 5:50 left.

Ayers added to his great night for the Falcons, as he put the Owls away for good with a nine-yard touchdown run with 1:47 to go to set the final score.

Ayers went 3/4 for 66 yards and the touchdown to Moss and ran nine times for 20 yards and three touchdowns.

Ethan Ott had the best game of his career with 26 carries for 153 yards.

Xander Brown had 11 carries for 55 yards and a score.

Reese had a great game for the Owls, completing 26 of 47 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Perry caught five passes for 79 yards while Laktash caught six passes for 49 yards and a score.

Isaiah Fitton had four catches for 82 yards and Adkins added nine receptions for 74 yards.

The Falcons host Brockway in the home opener next Friday for a tough matchup while the Owls are still seeking their first win since 2019 as they visit Otto-Eldred.