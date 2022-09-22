The Coudersport Falcons’ football team earned their second consecutive home shutout of Smethport on Friday, Sept. 16 with a 16-0 home win.

The Falcons won last year’s matchup, 6-0 in a game-long defensive battle.

Gavyn Ayers and Ethan Ott handled the scoring honors for Coudy, as Ayers ran for a short touchdown in the second quarter paired with a two-point conversion.

Ott would also run a short yardage touchdown in the fourth quarter with the conversion to set the final score.

The Falcons allowed just 168 yards of offense to the Hubbers, controlled the time of possession for 35 minutes of the game, and ran 62 plays compared to 33 for the visitors.

Ayers ran 15 times for 75 yards and the touchdown while Ott carried 20 times for 56 and the score and Xander Brown tacked on 57 yards on 16 carries.

Preston Alfieri went 7/15 passing for 87 yards for the Hubbers.

Ryan Mason had two catches for 65 yards while Aidan McKean had four for 23.

Ryan Pelchy led the rushing attack with seven carries for 74 yards.

This win over Smethport bring Coudersport to a 2-2 overall for the season and a 1-0 conference record so far.

The Falcons hits the road this Friday night for a battle with Cameron County while Smethport hosts Keystone.