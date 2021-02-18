The Coudersport Falcons boys basketball team set a new season-high in point totals while flying to a 77-28 home win over Northern Potter on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The last season-high was a 74-17 home win over Oswayo Valley on Jan. 20.
The Falcons jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead to start the game and never looked back in the throttling win.
It was a red-hot shooting performance, with Coudersport shooting an excellent 25/35 from inside the arc and knocking down six threes, as well as scoring over 20 points in the first and third quarters, 24 and 22, respectively.
The Falcons also held the Panthers to 10/40 on total attempts and 0/8 on threes.
Hayden Keck neared his season-high (29 points against Johnsonburg) and led the Falcons with 28 points.
It’s the third time that Keck has scored 28 points this season.
Dalton Keglovits also had a great game scoring 19 points which included a slam dunk, his third of the season.
Christian Furman added nine, Brandt Kightlinger eight and Derek Easton six.
For Northern Potter, Tre Slawson led with 12 while Michael Moore had six as well as Nolan Smith and Tanyon Brown each scoring four.